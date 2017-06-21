Orlando city planners OK Universal’s plans for resort at Wet ‘N Wild site

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Water slides and wave pools are about to give way to hotel rooms and lounges.

Orlando’s city planners gave the OK to transform the old Wet ‘N Wild water park, where Universal plans to build a huge resort.

Wet N Wild closed in December after being bought by Universal, which just opened its own new water park, Volcano Bay.

Orlando’s Municipal Planning board Tuesday approved Universal’s plans to build a resort complex with up to 4,000 rooms on the Wet N’ Wild site.

It will consist of two hotels, on either side of Universal Boulevard, complete with their own pools and parking garages.

The plans also talk of a possible new attraction being incorporated in the complex, but no details are provided.

Tourists who stay on I-Drive said they welcome the new addition.

“It’s really exciting from a tourist perspective, you know? They always build really interesting things… and I’m sure it will bring jobs, as well,” Michael Furnival said.

Among the requirements city planners made before signing off on the planned resort: The parking garage at I-Drive and Universal must have a facade that hides its purpose.

Planners also required that the plazas at the corner be visually appealing and act as a gathering spot for pedestrians.

