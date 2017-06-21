Tampa police searching for fireworks stand armed robbers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are trying to track down four men they say robbed a fireworks stand on Hillsborough Avenue overnight.

“One was armed with a weapon and pointed it at the victim and ordered them to give them the money,” said Eddy Durkin with Tampa police.

The four men drove up to the Galaxy Fireworks tent, pulled out a gun and robbed the workers.

“They’re popping up because you have the holidays coming and everything, and the people that run these business have to be safe. They have to make sure they have security,” Durkin said.

The couple working had closed up for the night, but workers are required to sleep on premises all night, and that’s when it happened.

The owner released a statement saying they take all precautions to limit the amount of cash on hand.

In fact, they said the robbers only made off with $40. Galaxy said the majority of their sales are actually from credit and debit cards.

They have something called a “point of sale alert system” when things like this happen to immediately and simultaneously communicate with all their locations.

Last night, 50-60 tents in the Tampa Bay area and those in two other states were notified within minutes. The system is also in case of a weather emergency or even counterfeit cash alerts.

If you have any information on the robbery, you’re asked to call Tampa police.

