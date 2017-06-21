TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s that time again folks. National Selfie Day has arrived, and its the perfect excuse to use your front facing camera, guilt free.
National Selfie Day was first detected on April 5, 2015. The general consensus among social media outlets is to now hold National Selfie Day on June 21. This is the third year of the official National Selfie Day.
National Selfie Day is calculated based on algorithms that analyze buzz on social media. This type of crowd-sourcing data method is used instead of referring to government-sanctioned lists.
Because of this, the date claimed for National Selfie Day can change. According to whatisselfieday.net, if several hundred people tweeted about National Selfie Day at a different time, then National Selfie Day could appear twice. It’s a phenomenon that you and other viewers actually control.
National Selfie Day isn’t just celebrated in the United States. Countries around the world have adopted the fad and participate regardless of geography.
So, wherever you may be, take an awesome selfie and share it on social media. Tweet us your selfies and use the hashtag #WFLA. You can also go to our Facebook page and post your selfie there.
The lovely faces of WFLA are doing the same. Check it out below.
Strike a pose because its National Selfie Day!
