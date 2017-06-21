Rabid raccoon discovered in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A rabid raccoon was discovered in the north Lakeland area on Wednesday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section confirmed.

A deceased raccoon tested positive for rabies.

On Monday, a resident on Gibson Shores Drive heard his pet cat screeching on his patio and his dog began barking.

The resident opened the door to find his cat severely injured. The dog ran out, chased a raccoon from the patio and attacked it.

Animal Control responded and impounded the raccoon. It tested positive for rabies.

The dog was not vaccinated and was put on 180 day quarantine. The cat was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

This is the second positive rabies case in Polk County for the year. The first involved a rabid bat in southwest Lakeland in May.

Residents are reminded that bats and raccoons are among the mammals considered to be high-risk species for rabies.

