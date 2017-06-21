Pools in the Tampa Bay area aim to break world record

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Swim safety is very important to residents in the Tampa Bay area.

That’s why tens of thousands of kids and adults have teamed up with local pools to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Swim Lesson.

This is the eighth year for the global event and this year officials are estimating over 600 locations in more than 20 countries to participate.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages 1 to 4, and the second leading cause of accidental death for children under 14.

Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children aged 1 to 4.

About 40,298 kids and adults swam last year, but this could be your year to help top it and learn swim safety. Find your closest participating location here to get involved.

WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross will be live from Sulphur Springs Pool on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Thursday during the, hopefully, record-breaking event.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD