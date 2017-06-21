Police: Armed robbers take cash, fireworks from Tampa fireworks stand

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Police are investigating an armed robbery at a fireworks stand.
Just after midnight Wednesday, police say four men armed with weapons robbed a Galaxy Fireworks tent on West Hillsborough Avenue and North Rome Avenue in Tampa.
According to employees who were manning the tent at the time, the four robbers were black men wearing masks.
At least one of the robbers pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cash, according to police. While he was getting the money, police say the other three men stole several boxes of fireworks.
Employees say the four men then sped away in a black four-door Nissan sedan.
If you have any information about this case, call Tampa Police.
