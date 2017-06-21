Pit bull attacks kids strapped in car seats inside minivan

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say a pit bull escaped from its yard and somehow got into a nearby minivan, attacking a 2-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy as they sat strapped into their car seats.

Lancaster police say the children’s mother managed to pull the animal off them with the help of neighbors and others.

The children are being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

A witness who tells WPMT-TV he helped wrestle the dog off the kids Monday says the boy “didn’t really have a face” after the attack.

Tom Grab says he pulled the dog off and held onto it, but it managed to wriggle free and resume the attack.

He says the mother was eventually able to flee and drive to a hospital.

No charges have been filed.

