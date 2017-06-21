Pasco man arrested after video shows him impersonating law enforcement officer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco sheriff’s detectives arrested a man after a video showed him pretending to be a police officer and yelling at motorist.
The man, identified as John Dawson, is seen in the video exiting his vehicle and approaching the victim while wearing what appears to be a badge.
Dawson has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.
No one was injured during the incident.
“I urge everyone if they feel uncomfortable with a situation similar to this, to proceed safely to a well-lit area and call 911,” said Sheriff Nocco. “I cannot stress this safety message enough and I am thankful this case was resolved with an arrest.”
