Pasco man arrested after video shows him impersonating law enforcement officer

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco sheriff’s detectives arrested a man after a video showed him pretending to be a police officer and yelling at motorist.

The man, identified as John Dawson, is seen in the video exiting his vehicle and approaching the victim while wearing what appears to be a badge.

Dawson has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

No one was injured during the incident.

“I urge everyone if they feel uncomfortable with a situation similar to this, to proceed safely to a well-lit area and call 911,” said Sheriff Nocco. “I cannot stress this safety message enough and I am thankful this case was resolved with an arrest.”

