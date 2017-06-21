Orlando police: Man shoots 16-year-old ex-girlfriend; search continues

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Police are searching for a man who they say shot his former 16-year-old girlfriend.

Orlando police said Kwantedious Lamont Ross, 19, shot the victim at the Willow Key Apartments just off of South Kirkman Road on Arnold Palmer Drive on June 11.

Ross is accused of shooting her once, then walking up to her while she was on the ground and shooting her two more times.

Authorities said Ross left the area, and investigators have been looking for him since.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information on Ross’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimeline.

