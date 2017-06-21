Official: boy hit by log in storm surge, dies

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A sheriff’s captain says a 10-year-old from Missouri boy has died on the Alabama coast after being fatally struck by a log washed in by storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Stephen Arthur says the boy was hit by the debris Friday morning in the Fort Morgan area along the coast. Stephen said witnesses reported the boy was standing outside his family’s condominium when he was struck by the log washed in by a large wave.
Arthur said the child was vacationing with his family. He says relatives and emergency workers were unable to resuscitate him.
The child wasn’t immediately identified.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- County commissioners vote to keep Hillsborough Confederate statue
- College student pranks mom, recreates family photos with her dog
- Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico
- VIDEO: Florida Keys homeowner finds massive sea turtle in pool
- Georgia inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail
- Sebring mom who let snake bite baby won’t be prosecuted
- Strike a pose because it’s National Selfie Day!
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.