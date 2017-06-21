Official: boy hit by log in storm surge, dies

People sit in a car and watch the waves on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain as weather from Tropical Storm Cindy, in the Gulf of Mexico, impacts the region in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A sheriff’s captain says a 10-year-old from Missouri boy has died on the Alabama coast after being fatally struck by a log washed in by storm surge from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Stephen Arthur says the boy was hit by the debris Friday morning in the Fort Morgan area along the coast. Stephen said witnesses reported the boy was standing outside his family’s condominium when he was struck by the log washed in by a large wave.

Arthur said the child was vacationing with his family. He says relatives and emergency workers were unable to resuscitate him.

The child wasn’t immediately identified.

 

