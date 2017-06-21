Most popular unique baby names in Florida

Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – You’ve heard the most popular baby names of Noah and Isabella in Florida, but what about the most unique names?

Good Housekeeping released the list of most popular unconventional baby names in every state.

Antonella and Felipe topped the most unique names in Florida.

Good Housekeeping said that Antonella was virtually unheard of in the U.S. 50 years ago, with only eight babies per million given the name. Felipe has steadily grown since 1980s.

Hollywood stars and musicians have been known to have unusual names for their children.

In 2016, the top boys’ names in Florida were Liam, Noah, Jacob, Lucas and Elijah. The top girls’ names were Isabella, Olivia, Emma, Sophia and Mia.

