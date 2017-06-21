Mom makes hot new friends at daughter’s college orientation, texts ‘Don’t wait up!’

SAN MARCOS, Texas (WFLA) – Every daughter might want a mother as cool as this one.
Avery Leilani’s mom, Danielle Clay, dropped her off at freshman orientation on Monday at Texas State University in San Marcos and then made some new friends of her own.
Her mom met up with a few football players at an orientation game and decided to share the moment with her daughter.
Mom: “I made some friends. Don’t wait up!”
Avery’s only course of action was to tweet the hilarity.
“My mom dropped me off today for college freshman orientation and she sends me this…#TXST21.”
The story has since gone viral and has been retweeted thousands of times. SportsCenter onESPN plans to feature her story tonight.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- New Ken doll features man-bun and dad-bod
- VIDEO: Snake slithers from hood of car on Texas highway
- 4-year-old steals show singing ‘How Far I’ll Go’ at preschool graduation
- Dads race lawn mowers in New York on Father’s Day
- Freckle tattoos are the latest beauty craze on social media
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.