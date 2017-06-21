Milwaukee jury clears ex-cop in black man’s death

MILWAUKEE (AP) – A Milwaukee jury has acquitted a former police officer of first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting of a black man last year that ignited riots in the city.
Jurors on Wednesday found that Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was justified when he shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a brief foot chase following a traffic stop Aug. 23.
Smith had a gun when he ran, but prosecutors said Smith had thrown the weapon over a fence and was defenseless when Heaggan-Brown fired the shot that killed him.
Heaggan-Brown’s attorneys argued the officer had to act quickly to defend himself.
Bodycam footage showed 1.69 seconds passed between a shot that hit Smith in the arm – as he appeared to be tossing his gun – and the one that hit his chest.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- TRAGEDY: Dallas boy, 12, drowns in Tampa hotel pool, sister dies at hospital
- Polk woman stranded without car after plane crash totals vehicle
- PHOTO: Tampa police seek car involved in possible abduction of woman
- Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico
- Pinellas Co. LPN arrested for giving patient morphine without prescription
- Georgia inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail
- Sebring mom who let snake bite baby won’t be prosecuted
- Amazon strikes again; the dressing room in your house