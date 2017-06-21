Michigan airport evacuated; officer seen bleeding from neck

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Officials on Wednesday evacuated an airport in Flint, Michigan, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground.
On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition and the FBI was leading the investigation.
Bishop International Airport posted on Facebook that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.
Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.
“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” Brown said. “I said they need to get him a towel.”
Airport and police officials didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Flint is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- AMBER Alert issued for Florida 4-year-old
- County commissioners to discuss taking down Hillsborough Confederate statue
- Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico
- VIDEO: Florida Keys homeowner finds massive sea turtle in pool
- Georgia inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail
- Sebring mom who let snake bite baby won’t be prosecuted
- Strike a pose because it’s National Selfie Day!
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.