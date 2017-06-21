Las Vegas Golden Knights select Jason Garrison from Lightning

VEGAS (WFLA) – The Las Vegas Golden Knights made their selection from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL’s expansion draft on Wednesday.

The Golden Knights selected defenseman Jason Garrison.

The Golden Knights will choose a player from each NHL team for their roster. They must select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies. The remaining four picks can be any position.

