Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered man

Daniel Webster, age 56, was reported missing.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered Tampa man.

Investigators believe Daniel Webster II, age 56, is suicidal because of information he included in a letter that he sent to his sister on June 16.

Webster’s last known address on National Drive in Tampa was found to be vacant.

Investigators say he has donated his vehicle and relinquished his apartment.

His cellular phone has also been turned off.

Daniel Webster is 6’ tall and weighs 200 lbs.

Anyone with any information that can help investigators is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

