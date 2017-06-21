Hillsborough confirms one mumps case, 2 probable cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials are notifying people in a Hillsborough community after the Florida Department of Health confirmed one case of mumps and identified two probable cases of mumps.

The three individuals are family members, one adult, and two children who have been in close contact with each other.

Local public health officials are working to limit potential exposure. They are in the process of notifying individuals in the community who may have exposure risks.

Mumps is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the mumps virus and is spread by talking, coughing or sneezing as well as sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils with others, and touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

Mumps is best known for the puffy cheeks and swollen jaw it causes as a result of swollen salivary glands.

Symptoms usually appear 16-18 days after infection, yet can range from 12-25 days.

The most common symptoms include: fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite, swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides.

“In many instances, mumps is a relatively mild illness, but it has the potential to cause long-term health problems,” said Doug Holt, MD, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

“The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the best way to protect not only yourself, but your family and community from the spread of the mumps virus,” said Holt.

Children should be immunized against mumps with the combination measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) vaccine.

Children should receive two doses, with the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at four to six years of age.

Adolescents and adults may require two doses of MMR and people with underlying health conditions should discuss additional booster doses with their health care provider.

The department encourages all Floridians who have not been immunized to get vaccinated.

For more information, visit http://www.floridahealth.gov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mumps webpage is available at http://www.cdc.gov.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: