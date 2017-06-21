Green Bay super fan takes wife’s last name of ‘Packer’ in Packers themed wedding

(WFLA) – There are sports fans, and then there are super sports fans.

Ryan Holtan-Murphy is a huge Green Bay Packers fan, as you can in his wedding photos courtesy JPP Studios.

Traditionally speaking, the bride takes the groom’s last name when they get married.

However, Ryan is such a cheese head, he took his wife Marie’s last name of “Packer.”



