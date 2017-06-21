Elephant calf rescue by her family after falling into pond at South Korea zoo

SEOUL, South Korea (WFLA/NBC) – A baby elephant was saved by its own family members at a South Korean zoo on Tuesday.
The Seoul Grand Park Zoo recorded video of the calf, named Hope, trying to drink from a pond. Hope loses her balance and fell into the water.
The calf’s mother and aunt came to Hope’s rescue.
The older elephants tried to reach her with their trunks, then went into the water and held the calf up.
The female elephants eventually brought Hope back to land.
