County commissioners to discuss taking down Hillsborough Confederate statue

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Confederate Soldier’s Monument outside of the Hillsborough County Courthouse has stood silent guard since 1911.

But, it could soon become a thing of the past.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller is leading the charge to remove the monument and called on his fellow commissioners to take action.

On Wednesday morning, commissioners are expected to discuss taking it down.

“These lost souls are our family. An attack on our heritage is a direct attack on my grandfathers,” said Donny McCurry, whose relatives fought for the Confederacy.

David McCallister with the Sons of Confederate Veterans told commissioners his group put out a survey that shows a majority of registered voters in the county want to keep the memorial.

“It found out that there were 77 percent (of voters) in favor of keeping this monument right where it is,” McCallister said.

He believes the memorial honors veterans.

County Commissioner Stacy White is among those who believe the memorial should stay.

“Well, that is a piece of Florida’s and Hillsborough County’s history and heritage and you cannot erase history,” White said.

Monuments and flags have been removed from public property all over the U.S. because people find the symbols offensive.

The meeting gets underway at 9:00 a.m.

