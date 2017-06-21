Cops: St. Pete preschool worker used excessive force on 2 toddlers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A worker at a St. Petersburg preschool is accused of using excessive force on two toddlers.

Linda Williams was arrested and charged with child abuse.

According to detectives, Williams used excessive force on the children at the Leap of Faith Preschool on 9th Ave. N.

Police say both incidents were caught on camera Friday.

In one of the incidents, Williams tried to force one of the toddlers to lay on a cot by holding and pushing the child down on several occasions, according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators say Williams also attempted to smother the child with a blanket, while pushing the child down.

In another incident, Williams is seen grabbing a second child by the arm and forcibly removing the child from a table.

The preschool supervisor watched the surveillance video and contacted police.

The video was also shown to the parents of the children, who wanted to press charges.

We’ll have more details tonight at 5 on WFLA News Channel 8.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES