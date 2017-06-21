Cops: St. Pete preschool worker used excessive force on 2 toddlers

Jamel Lanee' By Published: Updated:
Linda Williams was arrested and charged with child abuse.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A worker at a St. Petersburg preschool is accused of using excessive force on two toddlers.

Linda Williams was arrested and charged with child abuse.

According to detectives, Williams used excessive force on the children at the Leap of Faith Preschool on 9th Ave. N.

Police say both incidents were caught on camera Friday.

In one of the incidents, Williams tried to force one of the toddlers to lay on a cot by holding and pushing the child down on several occasions, according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators say Williams also attempted to smother the child with a blanket, while pushing the child down.

In another incident, Williams is seen grabbing a second child by the arm and forcibly removing the child from a table.

The preschool supervisor watched the surveillance video and contacted police.

The video was also shown to the parents of the children, who wanted to press charges.

We’ll have more details tonight at 5 on WFLA News Channel 8.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s