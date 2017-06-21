Company shows off fancy new airplane cabin design

(WFLA/CNN) — A new airline cabin design is hoping to revolutionize your flying experience.
The airplane cabin lighting is meant to say “welcome aboard”.
It’s part of a makeover the European plane maker Airbus is introducing for its A-320 aircraft. Airbus made the announcement at the Paris air show and you can expect to see the new cabin design in 2020.
Airlines will be able to customize their cabin lighting and bigger overhead bins will store eight large bags, instead of five.
The re-designed A-320 will also have more seat space, windows with better views and mood lighting options in the lavatories.
Social media users were quick to share their opinions about the fancy aircraft. Some think it’s over the top and unnecessarily for short travel and others can’t wait to be comfy and spoiled.
