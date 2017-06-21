Bat problem remedied, Pasco Fire Rescue crews relocated back to station 39

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Fire Rescue crews have been relocated back to station 39 on Wednesday after battling a bat problem.
The station was evacuated June 9 after 50 to 100 bats were found inside the attic and walls of the fire station.
Dough Tobin, spokesperson for Pasco County Government, confirmed all bats have been removed and pre-existing openings have been sealed so bats can’t get back in.
The station was cleaned and disinfected and all effected ceiling tiles were replaced.
