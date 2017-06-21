AMBER Alert issued for Florida 4-year-old

MILTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl from Santa Rosa County.
Alanda McCoy was last seen in Milton wearing a yellow spaghetti-strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip flops. She is three-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say she may be with 27-year-old William Kavchak, a white man with black hair and brown eyes.
The pair may be traveling in a green 2007 Mercury Montego with Florida tag Y53UNW. The vehicle has a dent on the right front passenger bumper and the tail lights have plastic covers with silver lines on them.
If you have any information about the missing child, you should call 911.
