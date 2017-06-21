6 employees, 1 inmate injured in Florida prison disturbance

ThinkStock Photos

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (AP) – Six staff members and one inmate have been injured during a “major disturbance” at a Florida prison.

Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady says the disturbance began about 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at Gulf Correctional Institution Annex and was resolved within 30 minutes.

A news release says the prison remained on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, but the situation was under control, and none of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

The release says inmates in multiple dorms were involved, but officials didn’t immediately say how many. The inmates were being placed in confinement pending a disciplinary review.

Gulf Correctional Institution Annex is a men’s prison in the Florida Panhandle city of Wewahitchka, outside Panama City. It has a maximum capacity of about 1,400 inmates.

