WINNER: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Pasco Co.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – One lucky person who bought a MEGA MILLIONS lottery ticket at a local Publix store is $1 million richer.
There was one $1 million winner in last night’s MEGA MILLIONS drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Publix located at 7838 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills, according to the Florida Lottery.
The winning numbers for the Tuesday, June 20 drawing are: 2, 15, 41, 49, 63, and the Mega Ball was 3.
The winning ticket matched five white balls, but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket was worth $1 million.
Tickets that match all white balls and the Mega Ball win the entire jackpot.
The multi-state Mega Million jackpot rolls over to $134 million.
