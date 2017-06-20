VIDEO: Snake slithers from hood of car on Texas highway

(WFLA/NBC News) — Two friends who were driving along a Texas highway realized they had a hitchhiker on board.
But, the friends said they have no idea where they picked him up.
The men were driving along a Texas highway when they spotted a gold and white snake slowly slithering from under the hood of the car.
The wind slowed the serpent’s progress as it tried to make its way to the front.
So the men tried to give it a leg up by pulling the car over to the shoulder, and it worked.
The reptile’s random ride was rattled.
It slithered off the front fender and the men took off, relieved that their hitchhiker finally had hit the highway.
