Tampa police investigate possible abduction

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman may have been abducted in Tampa on Monday, and police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate.

According to police, witnesses saw a man grab a woman, hit her, and then force her into a black 2017 Ford Fusion with the Florida tag HNKM01. The car may have a cracked front windshield.

The incident happened around 4:55 p.m. in the area of North Armenia Avenue and West Main Street.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s with a small mustache. He was wearing a dark shirt, dark shorts and wearing a black and red baseball cap. Police say he may have been armed with a handgun.

The victim is described as a black woman in her 20s with her toenails painted white. She was wearing a white blouse and white shorts.

Anyone with information about the possible abduction is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

