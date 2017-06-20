Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce open training camp dates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers announced the dates of 13 training camp practices open to the public on Tuesday.

The team has scheduled 12 of the 13 practices to begin at 8:45 a.m. and conclude by approximately 10:50 a.m., in an effort to take advantage of cooler morning temperatures for players and fans.

The Buccaneers will host a special Military Appreciation Day on July 31, which will only be open to military members.

Season pass members can enjoy two exclusive practices on Aug. 3 and Aug. 8.

Parking for training camp is free of charge and fans will not need a ticket for admittance.

Parking and entry for fans have been moved to the gate outside the western fence surrounding One Buccaneer Place.

Other training camp offerings include discounted concessions, merchandise tents offering the latest Bucs gear and appearances by the Buccaneers cheerleaders and Captain Fear.

The Buc’s full training camp schedule is listed below.

Friday July 28 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Saturday July 29 8:45-10:30 a.m.

Sunday July 30 8:45-10:40 a.m.

Wednesday August 2 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Friday August 4 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Saturday August 5 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Monday August 7 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Wednesday August 9 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Saturday August 19 9:45-11:50 a.m.

Sunday August 20 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Tuesday August 22 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Wednesday August 23 8:45-10:50 a.m.

Thursday August 24 8:45-10:50 a.m.

