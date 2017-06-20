Suspect sought after altercation with FWC officer in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was involved in an attempted traffic stop that resulted in aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer Tuesday afternoon.

FWC is asking for the public’s help finding the individual involved in the altercation.

According to FWC, a 2012 or 2013 white Honda Accord EXL sped up and swerved toward Officer Reece Alvis in north St. Petersburg.

The officer monitored the area for the suspect’s vehicle and observed the car.

The driver sped off, abruptly spun the vehicle around and struck the driver’s side of Alvis’s patrol vehicle, causing front end damage to the suspect vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene.

A description of the driver and the vehicle’s tag number are unavailable at the time. The public is urged not to approach the vehicle and to report sighting to FWC immediately by calling 888-404-3922, emailing Tip@MyFWC.com or contacting Crimestoppers online or 1-800-873-TIPS.

