Suspect sought after altercation with FWC officer in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was involved in an attempted traffic stop that resulted in aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer Tuesday afternoon.
FWC is asking for the public’s help finding the individual involved in the altercation.
According to FWC, a 2012 or 2013 white Honda Accord EXL sped up and swerved toward Officer Reece Alvis in north St. Petersburg.
The officer monitored the area for the suspect’s vehicle and observed the car.
The driver sped off, abruptly spun the vehicle around and struck the driver’s side of Alvis’s patrol vehicle, causing front end damage to the suspect vehicle.
The suspect fled the scene.
A description of the driver and the vehicle’s tag number are unavailable at the time. The public is urged not to approach the vehicle and to report sighting to FWC immediately by calling 888-404-3922, emailing Tip@MyFWC.com or contacting Crimestoppers online or 1-800-873-TIPS.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PHOTO: Tampa police seek car involved in possible abduction of woman
- Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico
- Pinellas Co. LPN arrested for giving patient morphine without prescription
- Georgia inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail
- Sebring mom who let snake bite baby won’t be prosecuted
- Dunedin bar catches fire, businesses evacuated
- Amazon strikes again; the dressing room in your house
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.