Sleepy burglary suspect caught taking nap

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia man found asleep in a stranger’s home has been charged with burglary.
WSAZ-TV cited a criminal complaint in reporting that a Putnam County homeowner called dispatchers after finding a glass door broken at his residence and a man asleep in his bed. The homeowner told police a second glass door and a stained glass window also were damaged.
Responding deputies arrested 39-year-old Stacy Foster, who was charged with burglary and destruction of property. He was booked on Sunday into the Western Regional Jail. Online records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
