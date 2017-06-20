Senators push to extend National Flood Insurance Program

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The National Flood Insurance Program is set to expire later this year, but U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bill Nelson (D-FL) are working with others to try to extend it.

Last week, several senators introduced the Sustainable, Affordable, Fair and Efficient (SAFE) National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization Act. The bipartisan bill would extend the National Flood Insurance Program for six years. Right now, the program is set to expire on September 30.

Floridians account for nearly one-third of the program’s policyholders. The state pays almost $1 billion to the program annually.

“The National Flood Insurance Program is vitally important to my home state of Florida, which is a major contributor to the system,” Rubio said. “This bill helps ensure long-term stability, while providing much-needed reforms to protect the program’s policyholders. It is past time for the federal government to take a more proactive approach in addressing the underlying risk affecting flood-prone communities.”

The new bill would also introduce reforms to the program that would address waste, abuse and mismanagement.

You can learn more about the SAFE National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization Act here.

