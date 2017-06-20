SCAM ALERT: Callers try to get access to your computer

(WFLA) — Authorities are warning people about a scam where people try to get control of your computer by calling and saying they’re from Microsoft.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple residents have reported receiving the phone calls.

The sheriff’s office said the scammers call from the phone number (215) 639-2017 and say they are from Microsoft.

They ask the victim to enter commands in their computer to gain access, then begin installing a program on the victims’ computer.

The goal is to gain access to the victims’ computers.

“Think about how much personal information they could get from your computer and the amount of havoc that could cause in your life. Never give someone access to your computer unless you have called them with a problem,” said the HCSO in a warning posted to the organization’s Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office said it is best to treat any call you get from an unfamiliar source as a potential scam. Better be safe than sorry.

