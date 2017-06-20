Sarasota shootout endangers anyone nearby, business struck by bullets

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bullets were flying left and right like a scene from the old west. Two men riding in separate cars shot at each other Monday afternoon, traveling several blocks along busy Sarasota streets.

They didn’t care if they hit an innocent person who happened to be nearby.

Some of those bullets hit the La Chuleria clothing store. Two bullets hit inches from the front door.

Security camera video shows two cars, a gold Chevy Malibu followed by a white Toyota Camry.

In the video, you can see the passenger in the first car lean out the window, gun in hand, and fire at the car behind him.

Witnesses report the passenger in the other car fired back.

It started along 32nd Street in Sarasota and the cars traveled north on Washington Boulevard.

Camille Clemons was inside her salon, Simply Camille’s.

“All of the sudden, we heard seven to eight popping noises. I looked over at Lynn and I was like, ‘that sounds like gunshots.’ She said, ‘no, that’s somebody’s tire getting fixed,’” she said.

It was indeed gunshots. Some reported hearing up to 18 rounds going off, with a pause between some.

The bullets flew every which way. Some hit the outside of the clothing store.

“We’re just very grateful and very thankful that no one was hurt and no one was struck. They cut through several lanes of traffic when crossing North Washington Boulevard and again, you see this video, it’s amazing that no one was hurt,” said Genevieve Judge with the Sarasota Police Department.

Police believe four men are involved, two in each car. It’s possible the cars themselves have bullet holes in them as well.

Clemons watched as police cars converged on the area and a chopper hovered overhead.

“I prayed to God they don’t come this way, but I have arms to bear,” she said.

When asked if she would use her gun, she responded: “Yes, I sure will. Without a shadow of a doubt, to protect myself and my clientele.”

Sarasota police are pleading with drivers who were in the area and may have seen something to call them. They also believe this shooting is tied to a similar shooting in Manatee County that happened about an hour earlier.

