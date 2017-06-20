Sarasota family and troupe of canines wow ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota family wowed the judges of America’s Got Talent recently. Millions watched as the Pompeyo family and their cast of very talented canines took to the stage to show off their special skills.

So special, in fact, we wanted to get to know them a little better and find out how this family figures out how to find each dog’s unique abilities.

Natalya, Katerina and Jorge paraded their canine companions in front of the judges, dressed head to toe in 1950’s attire.

Once the music began, the talented trio entranced the crowd with unbelievable canine entertainment.

At one point, their poodles were dancing and twirling, then came the acrobatics.

Did you ever think you’d see a jump roping poodle?

Jorge told News Channel 8 his secrets for training each of their 18 rescue dogs.

“It’s kinda like a walk, the first thing is a walk,” he said.

He then lets the dogs show him their talent individually.

“I can play with them a little bit with the dogs and see what kind of talent they have,” said Jorge.

Besides all four judges voting for the Pompeyo family and their dogs to move on to the next round, Natalya said the biggest surprise was the standing ovation from the audience.

“We didn’t expect that! I was like ‘oh, my goodness!'” she said.

Even little Katerina knows their canines are celebrities and agrees that giving them lots of love is most important.

“She’s a superstar like me and I love her so much,” she said of one of her dogs with an endearing smile.

