Report shows how many bugs you eat with your food

(WFLA) — If you’ve ever wondered how many insects you consume through your food, a new report has the answer for you.

Terro, a Pennsylvania-based insect control company, says it’s possible for a person to ingest nearly 140,000 pieces of insect matter each year. It may sound gross, but Terro says it’s normal and completely safe.

According to the report, the FDA allows a small amount of insect material to pass into our food that is guaranteed safe for human consumption. The exact number depends on what the food is but the report says in general, processed foods have more insect fragments and foods that are consumed whole have more complete insects.

Terro based their report off the FDA Action Levels Handbook and an article published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations called, “Edible Insects: Future prospects for food and feed security.”

