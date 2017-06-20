Radio host says his criticisms of Trump cost him his job

President Donald Trump is seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 19, 2017. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most Americans say the federal courts were acting properly when they blocked President Donald Trump’s travel ban from going into effect. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

PALMYRA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania radio host has resigned after being asked by radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air.

Bruce Bond tells Pennlive.com he’s “very sad” he could not continue in his position with WTPA-FM.

Bond posted a letter from the station’s general manager on Facebook on Sunday telling him it is “not permissible” to talk disrespectfully of the president. The letter says listeners have threatened boycotts of sponsors and social media campaigns against the station.

Bond wrote the rules left him unable to be honest with his fans and listeners. He says he can’t “be walking on eggshells” when the subject of Trump comes up.

General Manager Tim Michaels says the station has accepted his resignation and wishes him well.

