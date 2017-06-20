Polk woman stranded without car after plane crash totals vehicle

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been nearly ten days since a plane narrowly missed slamming into a Bartow church.

The pilot was hurt during the crash landing and the plane damaged six vehicles.

One woman reached out to 8 on Your Side because she is stranded without a car and can’t seem to find answers about getting reimbursed.

Deputies say 61-year-old Robert Silva from Jensen Beach was flying his Cirrus SR22 plane when he crashed into a utility pole and onto a vehicle in the parking lot of the Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

“I go outside and I see a plane on top of her car,” said Creedenee Harrell, who had the break the news to his girlfriend that her car was totalled.

Ciara Carter says that her insurance will cover the cost of a new car, but not a rental, to give her time to find one.

Carter had tried to get ahold of the pilot to see if he has insurance.

“We can’t get in contact with them. We don’t even know if he has insurance,” Carter said.

“After two days, three days, okay, still nothing. Then after a week, it’s like come on, just call me and tell me something,” Harrell said.

The couple is sharing a car to get between two jobs while they wait for answers, so they reached out to 8 On Your Side.

8 on Your Side obtained the PCSO report, but no insurance information was listed.

A search on the Federal Aviation Administration website listed that the plane is registered to the company M3 Aero Inc. out of Wilmington, Delaware, but the company does not seem to have a working number.

According to an FAA spokesperson, the agency does not keep track of insurance information or regulate that a pilot has any at all.

Carter just wants answers.

“I need help. I have to go to work and I don’t want to lose my job,” she said.

8 on Your Side spoke with the pilot on the phone. He is still at Lakeland Regional Medical Center and declined to speak on camera.

He told us he plans to get an attorney.

