O.J. Simpson getting July 20 parole hearing date in Nevada

By Published:
OJ Simpson
FILE - In this May 15, 2013, file photo, O.J. Simpson returns to the witness stand to testify after a break during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson has a July 20 parole hearing that could have him released from a Nevada prison on Oct. 1, a state parole official said Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.

State Board of Parole Commissioners official David Smith said Tuesday the 70-year-old Simpson is due to appear July 20 before a panel of four parole commissioners who could approve his release Oct.1.

Simpson will be at the Lovelock Correctional Center, where he has been serving his nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Commissioners will be in a hearing room in Carson City, and they will question Simpson by closed-circuit TV.

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in Los Angeles in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

He was found guilty in Las Vegas in 2008 of orchestrating an armed confrontation in 2007 with two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s