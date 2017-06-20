O.J. Simpson getting July 20 parole hearing date in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.
State Board of Parole Commissioners official David Smith said Tuesday the 70-year-old Simpson is due to appear July 20 before a panel of four parole commissioners who could approve his release Oct.1.
Simpson will be at the Lovelock Correctional Center, where he has been serving his nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.
Commissioners will be in a hearing room in Carson City, and they will question Simpson by closed-circuit TV.
Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in Los Angeles in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.
He was found guilty in Las Vegas in 2008 of orchestrating an armed confrontation in 2007 with two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PHOTO: Tampa police seek car involved in possible abduction of woman
- Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico
- Pinellas Co. LPN arrested for giving patient morphine without prescription
- Georgia inmates save guard’s life when he collapses during work detail
- Sebring mom who let snake bite baby won’t be prosecuted
- Dunedin bar catches fire, businesses evacuated
- Amazon strikes again; the dressing room in your house
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.