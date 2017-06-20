New Ken doll features man-bun and dad-bod

(WFLA) — It’s your lucky day, Barbie! New Ken dolls are now on the market.

Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls include “slim” and “broad” body types, which are causing some “dad-bod” comparisons.

On top of that, the dolls are sporting six new hairstyles, including the infamous man bun and cornrows. They also now come in seven different skin tones.

The new Ken doll line comes after last year’s diverse Barbie dolls that boosted sales up seven percent.

