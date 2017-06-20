Lake Wales suspect surrenders during police chase after tripping over pants

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A police chase in Lake Wales came to an end Monday when the suspect’s pants fell down.

A Lake Wales police officer saw a Chevy Malibu without a tag light headed east on Highway 60, and pulled the car over near 3rd Street and Domaris Avenue. As the officer was about to get out of his car, he says the suspect took off.

The car eventually stopped and the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Attrice Brooks, ran to a nearby apartment.

The officer ran after Brooks and continuously told him to stop, and told Brooks he would be tased if he didn’t stop running.

Brooks eventually fell while he was running because his pants fell down, and surrendered in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

When the officer asked Brooks why he ran, Brooks told him it was because he doesn’t have a license.

Brooks was arrested for resisting arrest and not having a valid driver’s license.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES