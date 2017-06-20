Dunedin bar catches fire, businesses evacuated

Published:
Island Plaza Fire in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire broke out Tuesday morning at The Inn Lounge in Dunedin in Pinellas County.

Dunedin Fire crews just before 11:30 a.m. and found smoke in the bar at the Island Plaza at 300 Causeway Blvd.

The lounge, liquor store, barber shop, reality company and another breakfast spot were evacuated.

Dunedin Fire Rescue said there were no injuries. A witness said that a bartender went to the back of the restaurant to grab beer and saw the smoke.

There was no immediate word if any other businesses were damaged or how the fire started.

