Chinese artist turns weapons into flowers in colorful art exhibit

BEIJING, China (WFLA/NBC) – A Chinese artist turned paper firearms into flowers in a color exhibit over the weekend.

Li Hongbo calls the exhibit “Oceans of Flowers.” The artwork features a sprawling landscape of paper accordion decorations.

When the paper accordions are folded, they turn into weapons such as AK-47 assault rifles and bullets.

Hongbo said the installation reflects his thoughts on desire, destruction, hatred and war.

By transforming a gun into a decoration, he said, he wanted to show people should turn hostility into friendship.

The exhibition was displayed in Sydney in 2012.

