‘Bret’ no longer tropical storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Short-lived Tropical Storm Bret has weakened and fallen apart, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm degenerated into a tropical wave as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Tropical Storm Cindy is still meandering over the center of the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rains could produce life-threatening flash flooding across portions of the northern Gulf Coast. The storm formed Tuesday afternoon and Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana.
