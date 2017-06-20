‘Bret’ no longer tropical storm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Short-lived Tropical Storm Bret has weakened and fallen apart, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm degenerated into a tropical wave as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Cindy is still meandering over the center of the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rains could produce life-threatening flash flooding across portions of the northern Gulf Coast. The storm formed Tuesday afternoon and Tropical Storm Warnings have already been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana.

