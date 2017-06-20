Bradenton man accused of sexually battering woman renting from him

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County man is facing charges for sexually battering, battering and falsely imprisoning a 26-year-old woman.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says the first incident happened Saturday afternoon at a home in Bradenton. The victim had just returned home and was in her room when 53-year-old Richard Botek barged in uninvited. Deputies say the victim is renting from Botek.

Botek then allegedly picked the woman up and pinned her on her bed as she screamed at him. For 30 minutes, deputies say Botek groped her and took her pants off while the victim fought against him.

Eventually, Botek released the victim and told her it was, “his house and this would happen again.”

Deputies say Botek went into the victim’s room uninvited a second time later that day, and picked her up to bring her to his bedroom. The woman began recording on her cell phone as she told him to stop. Investigators say Botek then sexually battered the victim for an hour.

The woman says she did not call police after either of the incidents because she was scared Botek would retaliate.

On Monday, deputies say Botek got angry when the victim came home, and threw a plate at her. When the victim asked Botek why he was angry, he slapped her in the face.

The victim then called 911.

While the victim was being interviewed by detectives at the sheriff’s office, Botek called her and admitted to the battery but would not talk about the alleged sexual battery. Botek continued to call her several times, demanding her return. He later called and told her he had flattened her times.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES