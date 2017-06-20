Baked chickpeas recalled due to possible listeria contamination

(WFLA) — The company Chic-a-Peas is recalling a limited number of Baked Crunchy Chickpeas packages because the product could potentially be contaminated with listeria.

These are the products that are affected by the recall:

2.0 oz packages of Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas Sea Salt flavor with a Best By Date of 12/27/17, UPC of 853404004033 and lot code of 0867

2.0 oz packages of Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas Fresh Salsa flavor with a Best By Date of 12/27/17, UPC of 853404004071 and lot code of 0877

2.0 oz packages of Chic-a-Peas Baked Crunchy Chickpeas Falafel flavor with a Best By Date of 12/28/17, UPC of 853404004026 and lot code of 0897

The packages were distributed online and in stores throughout the country. Retailers that received the recalled products have been asked to pull them from their shelves and inventory.

There have not been any reports of illness connected to the recall. Chic-a-Peas voluntarily issued the recall after their manufacturing company notified them listeria was found in the production environment and may have contaminated the product.

If you purchased the specific products involved in this recall, you should return them and request a refund.

More information is available here.

