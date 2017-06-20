Amid public outcry, Orlando moves Confederate statute

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A Confederate statue called “Johnny Reb” is being moved from an Orlando park to a cemetery following renewed public outcry that it’s a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

Workers began disassembling the statue at Lake Eola Park on Tuesday morning. Once it is disassembled, the city will build a base, reassemble and re-erect the statute at Greenwood Cemetery.

Cassandra Lafser, who’s a spokeswoman for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, said in a statement that it will likely take six weeks for the statue to be fully rebuilt and on display. Dyer has estimated the cost for moving the statue at $120,000.

The marble monument has a plaque honoring those who fought for the Confederate states in the Civil War.

The statue was originally located on Magnolia Avenue before it was moved to Lake Eola Park in 1917.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer ordered last month that it be moved to the cemetery.

In addition to the relocation, the city said it is engaging historians to develop and install an educational panel near the monument that would help to put the monument in proper historical context and serve as an educational tool for the Orlando community and future generations about this painful period in the country’s history.

