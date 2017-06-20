Allegiant adds 3 more routes at St. Pete-Clearwater airport

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area residents who like to fly out of the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport will soon be able to travel to three more cities.

Allegiant announced that it has added flights to Norfolk, Milwaukee and Ogdensburg, New York.

Allegiant is also adding seasonal, nonstop service to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport from Phoenix.

The airline is offering introductory one-way fares to celebrate the new routes.

Norfolk, Virginia – begins October 4, 2017 with fares as low as $39

Milwaukee – begins October 13, 2017 with fares as low as $49

Ogdensburg, New York – begins November 16, 2017 with fares as low as $59

Phoenix / Mesa – begins November 15, 2017 with fares as low as $69

Seats are limited for introductory fares. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 22, 2017 for travel by February 13, 2018. For details about optional services and baggage fees, visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

