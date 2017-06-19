Website ranks Orlando as best US place for video gamers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A personal finance website is ranking a Florida city as the nation’s best place for video gamers.
WalletHub said last week that Orlando’s number of video game stores per-capita and its number of arcades helped push it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.
Other cities in the top 5 rankings were Seattle, Austin, New York and Atlanta.
The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.
Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: Kitten rescued after falling into Hillsborough River
- Suspect Manhunt: Hernando residents urged to stay inside, schools on lockdown
- Child hospitalized after ingesting Xanax, Pinellas Co. man arrested
- Florida teen arrested for taking stolen BMW on 135-mile joyride
- Cops: Florida toddler pulls loaded gun from toy box during child welfare check
- Bodies of missing sailors found on stricken US Navy destroyer
- Company offering shocked Pres. Trump one-piece swimsuit