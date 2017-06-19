Voting official: Florida elections secure, despite US hacks

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) – A Florida elections official says the state’s voters should have full confidence in the security and accuracy of their ballot systems, despite recent hacking attempts nationwide.

The Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections began a weeklong conference outside Orlando on Monday. Association President and Clay County Elections Supervisor Chris Chambless opened the conference Monday by urging confidence in Florida’s voting protocols.

The association’s meeting follows a report suggesting that hackers stole information from a Florida-based company that provides voter-registration software. The report said the information was used to send phishing emails to election officials nationwide.

There has been no indication that voting or ballot counting in any state was harmed. The company, VR Systems, was scheduled to make a presentation later Monday before the elections supervisors.

