Voting official: Florida elections secure, despite US hacks

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) – A Florida elections official says the state’s voters should have full confidence in the security and accuracy of their ballot systems, despite recent hacking attempts nationwide.
The Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections began a weeklong conference outside Orlando on Monday. Association President and Clay County Elections Supervisor Chris Chambless opened the conference Monday by urging confidence in Florida’s voting protocols.
The association’s meeting follows a report suggesting that hackers stole information from a Florida-based company that provides voter-registration software. The report said the information was used to send phishing emails to election officials nationwide.
There has been no indication that voting or ballot counting in any state was harmed. The company, VR Systems, was scheduled to make a presentation later Monday before the elections supervisors.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: Kitten rescued after falling into Hillsborough River
- Autopsy: Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher’s system
- Suspect Manhunt: Hernando residents urged to stay inside, schools on lockdown
- Child hospitalized after ingesting Xanax, Pinellas Co. man arrested
- Man shot and killed by ex-girlfriend in Zephyrhills
- Cops: Florida toddler pulls loaded gun from toy box during child welfare check
- Bodies of missing sailors found on stricken US Navy destroyer
- Company offering shocked Pres. Trump one-piece swimsuit